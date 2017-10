Oct 12 (Reuters) - HSBC HOLDINGS PLC:

* HSBC CEO APPOINTMENT

* ‍APPOINTS JOHN FLINT TO SUCCEED STUART GULLIVER AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE​

* ‍CHANGE WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM 21 FEBRUARY 2018 AFTER STUART HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM BOTH ROLES AND RETIRED FROM HSBC​