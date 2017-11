Nov 28 (Reuters) - 0005.Hk:

* STATEMENT ON THE BOE 2017 STRESS TEST RESULTS

* HSBC HOLDINGS PLC - ‍RESULTS DEMONSTRATE GROUP‘S CONTINUED CAPITAL STRENGTH​

* HSBC - CET1 RATIO WOULD FALL TO LOW POINT OF 8.9%, ABOVE HSBC'S CET1 HURDLE RATE, SYSTEMIC REFERENCE POINT RATIOS OF 6.5% AND 8.0%, RESPECTIVELY​