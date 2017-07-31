BRIEF-HSBC Holdings says HY reported profit before tax of $10.24 bln versus $9.71 bln

July 31 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc

* HY reported profit before tax $ 10,243 million versus $ 9,714 million

* HY adjusted profit before tax $ 11,967 million versus $ 10,651 million

* HY adjusted revenue of $26.1 billion, up $0.8 billion or 3%

* Directors declared a second interim dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share in respect of financial year ending 31 December 2017

* HY reported operating expenses of $16.4 billion were $2.2 billion or 12% lower

* Says Board has determined to return to shareholders up to a further US$2 billion by way of a share buy-back

* As at june 30, 2017 common equity tier 1 ratio 14.7 percent

* "Remain on track to hit our revised cost- saving target by end of 2017"

* "Will continue to identify and remove low-return rwas to end of 2017 and beyond"

* "We are targeting 1 July 2018 as deadline to operationalise UK ring-fenced bank, ahead of statutory implementation date of 1 Jan 2019"

* "Remain on track to achieve around $6bn of annualised cost savings by end of year"

* "Expect to move all remaining sterling accounts that require new HSBC UK sort codes by end of september 2017"

* Remain on track to have a fully functioning team in place for opening of our new UK headquarters in q1 of 2018

"We are very well advanced in filling roles that will move from London to Birmingham"