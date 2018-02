Feb 22 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc

* HSBC HOLDINGS PLC - PHILLIP AMEEN, JOACHIM FABER AND JOHN LIPSKY WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AT END OF THEIR CURRENT TERMS OF OFFICE

* HSBC HOLDINGS PLC - RETIREMENT UPON CONCLUSION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (“AGM”) OF COMPANY TO BE HELD ON 20 APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: