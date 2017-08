BRIEF-HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt H1 ‍pre-tax profit EUR 153.2 mln​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - HSBC TRINKAUS & BURKHARDT AG:

* H1 ‍PRE-TAX PROFIT OF EUR 153.2M (H1 2016: EUR 116.5M)​

* H1 8.7% GROWTH IN NET FEE INCOME TO €259.2M, AROUND €20M MORE THAN IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016‍​

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME PRESENTS A MIXED PICTURE, REMAINING ALMOST UNCHANGED AT EUR 101.5M (EUR 101.4M)

* ‍H1 NET TRADING INCOME WAS DOWN BY EUR 4.7M TO EUR 45.2M (H1 2016: EUR 49.9M)​

* IS OPTIMISTIC FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017 IN ITS BASE SCENARIO AND WILL CONTINUE ALONG CHOSEN PATH OF EARNINGS-ORIENTED GROWTH

* OUTLOOK 2017: RAISING EARNINGS FORECAST, NOW EXPECTING INCREASE IN PRE-TAX PROFIT IN UPPER SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE‍​

* TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO IMPROVED SLIGHTLY FROM 12.3% TO 12.6% AND REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIO INCREASED FROM 14.4% TO 14.6% Source text - bit.ly/2uj9gSQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)