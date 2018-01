Jan 4 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* HTG ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES INITIAL 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $6.9 MILLION TO $7.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $13.8 MILLION TO $14.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $20 MILLION TO $25 MILLION