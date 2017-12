Dec 27 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS - ON DEC 23, CO, ILLUMINA AGREED TO THIRD DEVELOPMENT PLAN UNDER PARTIES’ AMENDED & RESTATED DEVELOPMENT & SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS SAYS UNDER PLAN, ILLUMINA EXPECTED TO DEVELOP & DELIVER TO CO EXECUTABLE VERSION OF CUSTOM SOFTWARE - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2E3bmwy) Further company coverage: