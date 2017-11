Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd

* Qtrly ‍profit increased to US$35.3 million, 2.9 percent over 2Q 2017 and 18.5 percent above 3Q 2016​

* ‍We expect revenue to grow at approximately 3 percent in fourth quarter ​

* Qtrly revenue US$209.9 million up 13.3 percent

* Expect gross margin to be in range of 33 percent to 34 percent in Q4 2017​