Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd:

* QTRLY PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD US$‍41.5​ MILLION VERSUS US$38.2 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE US$216.9 MILLION, UP 11.8 PERCENT

* ‍EXPECT Q1 2018 REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN US$209 MILLION AND US$210 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECT Q1 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE APPROXIMATELY 30%​

* Q1 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW 14 PERCENT TO 15 PERCENT, Y/Y