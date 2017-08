Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd:

* Profit was US$34.4 million, 0.8% over 1Q 2017 and 11.9% lower than 2Q 2016

* Q2 revenue reached an all-time high of US$198.1 million, an increase of 8.1% over 1Q 2017 and 11.5% higher than 2Q 2016

* Expect Q3 revenue to grow at approximately 5%.

* Expect Q3 gross margin to be approximately 33%