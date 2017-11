Nov 21 (Reuters) - Huabao International Holdings Ltd :

* HY ‍sales increased by about 3.7 percent to RMB1.64 billion

* ‍Board proposed an interim dividend of HK10.30 cents per share​

* ‍Proposed special dividend of HK5.70 cents per share​

* HY profit attributable RMB456.9 ​million versus RMB474.0 million a year ago