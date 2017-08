Aug 10 (Reuters) - Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai

* Says its unit set up culture industry investment fund with expected investment scale of 5.05 billion yuan with fund which is managed by unit of Zhuhai Huajin Capital Co Ltd, and other partners

* Says the fund mainly invest unlisted enterprises, which are engaged in culture, tourism and entertainment industry

