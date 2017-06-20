FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 5:04 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Huangshan Tourism Development says dividend payment date on June 26 for A shares and July 10 for B shares

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Huangshan Tourism Development Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016, to holders of A shares recorded on June 23 and cash dividend of $ 0.027657 per share (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on June 28

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 26

* Says the dividend will be paid on June 26 for A shares and July 10 for B shares respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HCgR9Y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

