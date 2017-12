Dec 27 (Reuters) - Huayi Brothers Media Corp:

* SAYS IT SELLS 11.58 MILLION SHARES OF OURPALM AT 5.46 YUAN ($0.8331) EACH ON DEC 26 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l7ICL0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5535 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)