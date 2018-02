Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hub International Ltd:

* HUB INTERNATIONAL ACQUIRES THE ASSETS OF CALIFORNIA-BASED DER MANOUEL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

* HUB INTERNATIONAL LTD - TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* HUB INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍DMIG'S LEADERSHIP TEAM AND STAFF WILL JOIN HUB CALIFORNIA​