BRIEF-Hubbell - Entered Term Loan Agreement Providing Ability To Borrow Up To $500 Mln On Unsecured Basis

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hubbell Inc:

* HUBBELL - ON JAN 31, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF LENDERS AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT

* HUBBELL SAYS ‍TERM LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO ABILITY TO BORROW UP TO $500 MILLION ON UNSECURED BASIS - SEC FILING

* HUBBELL - ON JAN 31, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT

* HUBBELL INC - FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES $750 MILLION COMMITTED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* HUBBELL INC - ‍COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT MAY BE INCREASED TO AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $1,250 MILLION​

* HUBBELL - BORROWINGS UNDER ‍TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO PARTIALLY FINANCE ACLARA DEAL, REPAYMENT OF SOME EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS OF ACLARA & ITS UNITS, OTHERS