Dec 26 (Reuters) - Hubbell Inc:

* SAYS ‍ENTERED DEAL TO ACQUIRE ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES FOR ABOUT $1.1 BILLION IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION​

* SAYS DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2018 TO DILUTED EPS, EXCLUDING INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION & DEAL RELATED COSTS, AND IN 2019 ON GAAP BASIS

* SAYS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, AND HSBC SECURITIES (USA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: