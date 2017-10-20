BRIEF-Hubei Yichang Transportation Group raises 1 bln yuan in private placement

Oct 20(Reuters) - Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd
* Says it issued 51.6 million new shares through private placement and raised 1 billion yuan in total
* Says its controlling shareholder, a transportation tourism industry development company’s stake in the company was diluted to 28.5 percent from 35.7 percent
* Says a Beijing-based investment and development company increased stake in the company to 3.7 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gGgucd
