BRIEF-Hubei Yichang Transportation Group raises 1 bln yuan in private placement

Oct 20(Reuters) - Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd

* Says it issued 51.6 million new shares through private placement and raised 1 billion yuan in total

* Says its controlling shareholder, a transportation tourism industry development company’s stake in the company was diluted to 28.5 percent from 35.7 percent

* Says a Beijing-based investment and development company increased stake in the company to 3.7 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gGgucd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)