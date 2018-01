Jan 25 (Reuters) - HUBER+SUHNER AG:

* IN FY 2017 WAS ABLE TO INCREASE SALES BY 5.0 % TO CHF 774 MILLION

* FY ORDER INTAKE INCREASED BY 10.7% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO CHF 826 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2rIHlA7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)