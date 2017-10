Sept 26 (Reuters) - HubSpot Inc

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $95.9 million to $96.9 million

* Hubspot Inc - ‍has raised its expectations for its Q3 2017 financial performance.​

* HubSpot Inc- non-GAAP net loss per common share is expected to be between a loss of $0.04 to $0.02 for Q3 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $93.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: