FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hudbay posts Q3 EPS $0.17‍​
Sections
Featured
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Editor's Picks
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 10:04 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Hudbay posts Q3 EPS $0.17‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc

* Hudbay announces third quarter 2017 results

* Net earnings per share in the third quarter of 2017 was $0.17‍​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated copper production of 40,445 tonnes, essentially unchanged from Q2 2017​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated zinc production of 36,635 tonnes, a 5 pct increase from Q2 2017​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc says ‍Peru operations on track to meet production, operating cost and capital cost guidance for 2017​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍revenue $370.4 million versus $311.4 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.