BRIEF-Hudbay sees Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc:

* Hudbay announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.11

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.11​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated copper production of 40,842 tonnes, an 18 pct increase from q1 2017​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated zinc production of 34,896 tonnes, a 14 pct increase from q1 2017​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍revenue $324.9 million versus $247 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $343.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S