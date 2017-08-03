FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hudbay sees Q2 earnings per share $0.11
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hudbay sees Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc:

* Hudbay announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.11

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.11​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated copper production of 40,842 tonnes, an 18 pct increase from q1 2017​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated zinc production of 34,896 tonnes, a 14 pct increase from q1 2017​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍revenue $324.9 million versus $247 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $343.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

