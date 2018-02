BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital Reports 13.1 Pct Stake In Cardtronics

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hudson Executive Capital LP:

* HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP REPORTS 13.1 PERCENT STAKE IN CARDTRONICS PLC AS OF JANUARY 22, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP SAYS ACQUIRED CARDTRONICS PLC SHARES IN BELIEF THAT SHARES ARE “UNDERVALUED” & ARE AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT - SEC FILING

* HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL SAYS FOUND CONVERSATIONS TO DATE WITH CARDTRONICS MANAGEMENT TO BE "CONSTRUCTIVE" - SEC FILING‍​ Source text:(bit.ly/2E5Uybb) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)