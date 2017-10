Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hudson Global Inc

* Hudson Global reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $110 million to $120 million

* Q2 revenue rose 0.5 percent to $113.6 million

* Hudson Global Inc sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA of between breakeven and $2.0 million at prevailing exchange rates