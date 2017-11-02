BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties Q3 revenue $190 million

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Hudson Pacific Properties reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.50 excluding items

* Q3 FFO per share $0.50 including items

* Q3 revenue rose 15.5 percent to $190 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.93 to $1.99 excluding items

* Qtrly ‍net income attributable to common stockholders $0.07 per diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: