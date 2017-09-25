FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties says entered into agreement with affiliates of Blackstone to sell 100% interest in Hudson MC Partners
September 25, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties says entered into agreement with affiliates of Blackstone to sell 100% interest in Hudson MC Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:

* Hudson Pacific Properties - On Sept 14, co entered into agreement with affiliates of Blackstone to sell 100% interest in Hudson MC Partners at price of $350 million

* Hudson Pacific Properties - Blackstone agreed to assume current outstanding loan obligations of $129.0 million for Pinnacle I and $87 million for Pinnacle II‍​

* Hudson Pacific - expects to receive proceeds of about $87.1 million from disposition of indirect 65 percent interests in Pinnacle I, Pinnacle II - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

