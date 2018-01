Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES SELLS FOUR CALIFORNIA OFFICE PROPERTIES

* HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES - SALES OF 4 OFFICE PROPERTIES IN NORTHERN & SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOR $254.8 MILLION BEFORE CREDITS, PRORATIONS & CLOSING COSTS​

* HUDSON PACIFIC - EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSITIONS TO BUY ONE OR MORE TO-BE-IDENTIFIED ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: