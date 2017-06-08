FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hudson's Bay Co Qtrly loss per share C$1.21
June 8, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hudson's Bay Co Qtrly loss per share C$1.21

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co:

* Hudson's Bay Co - Q1 retail sales decreased 3.0 pct to $3.2 billion, a decrease of 2.9 pct on a constant currency comparable basis

* Hudson's Bay Co - Q1 comparable digital sales increased 5.4 pct on a constant currency basis

* Qtrly loss per share C$1.21

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.76, revenue view C$3.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hudson's Bay Co - continues to expect total capital investments in fiscal 2017, net of landlord incentives, to be between $450 million and $550 million

* Hudson's Bay Co- inventory at end of q1 increased by $299 million compared to prior year

* Hudson's Bay Co - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

