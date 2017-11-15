BRIEF-Hudson’S Bay Company responds to appeal of TSX conditional approval for Rhône Capital Equity Investment

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co

* Hudson’S Bay Company responds to appeal of tsx conditional approval for Rhône Capital Equity Investment

* Provided update related to Rhône Capital’s Equity Investment of U.S. $500 million in form of 8-year mandatory convertible preferred shares​

* Hudson’s Bay says received notice of an appeal by land & buildings regarding TSX decision to conditionally approve Rhône Capital’s Equity Investment​

* Hudson’s Bay says “‍will seek to have tsx decision confirmed” regarding Rhône Capital’s Equity Investment​ and “appeal dismissed on an expedited basis”

* Hudson's Bay says ‍will continue to proceed with fulfilling all regulatory requirements to close Rhône Capital's Equity Investment​