2 months ago
BRIEF-Hudson's Bay says savings to include consolidating services, decreasing vendors
June 9, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hudson's Bay says savings to include consolidating services, decreasing vendors

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co:

* Says may take additional real estate actions; could include sale of additional equity in joint ventures assets and potential IPO of either or both joint ventures

* CEO says company savings to include aligning purchasing contracts among banners, decreasing number of vendors, consolidating purchasing in areas like media, services and supply chain

* Chairman Richard Baker says continues to believe there are M&A opportunities around world

* CEO says Europe management also heavily focused on managing costs, conditions in Europe very different due to unionized workforce

* CEO says signed agreement after Kaufhof purchase that limits cuts in first several years

* CEO says streamlined company structure going forward will make any future acquisition easier to integrate

* CEO says Lord & Taylor are pretty productive department stores

* Baker: looking very, very carefully at opening any stores it presently does not have any commitments for Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Solarina Ho)

