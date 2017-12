Nov 30 (Reuters) - Huge Group Ltd:

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS OF 19.1 CENTS UP 90%​

* ‍ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 29.5 CENTS AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT CERTAIN ONCE-OFF CHARGES AGAINST OPERATING PROFIT​

* ‍HY GROSS PROFIT MARGINS IMPROVED FROM 45.1% TO 54%​

* ‍HY TOTAL REVENUE 197.9 MILLION RAND VERSUS 116 MILLION RAND

* NO DIVIDENDS WERE DECLARED OR PAID DURING PERIOD UNDER REVIEW