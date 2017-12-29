BRIEF-Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology to buy stakes in two tech firms

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to acquire 55 percent stake in a Zhuhai-based technology development firm
* Co will also acquire 29.18 percent stake in the Zhuhai-based technology development firm’s controlling electronics tech unit
* Co will own 76.12 percent stake in the Zhuhai-based electronics tech firm directly and indirectly after transactions
* Says transaction amount is 330 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HPAVCy
