Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hulic Reit Inc

* Says it will issue 61,800 new units via public offering and payment period from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2

* Says it will issue 3,200 new units via private placement, subscription date on Nov. 17 and payment date on Nov. 20

* Says it aims to raise up to 10.1 billion yen to acquire properties and repay loans

