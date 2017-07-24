FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
BRIEF-Hulic's operating profit apparently climbs 20 pct for January-June half - Nikkei
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 5:13 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Hulic's operating profit apparently climbs 20 pct for January-June half - Nikkei

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Hulic Co Ltd's operating profit apparently climbed 20% on the year for the January-June half - Nikkei

* Hulic Co Ltd forecast for the year ending in December calls for a 12 percent rise in operating profit to 60 billion yen - Nikkei

* Hulic Co Ltd looks to have logged more than 30 billion yen of operating profit for January-June half - Nikkei

* Hulic Co Ltd's total sales for January-June half apparently rose slightly from the year earlier to nearly 100 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2upZuBJ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.