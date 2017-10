Sept 27 (Reuters) - Human Health Holdings Ltd

* FY profit attributable to owners of co was about HK$13.5 million, down about 42.5 pct

* FY revenue was about HK$481.1 million, down 3.5 pct

* Proposed final dividend HK2 cents per ordinary share