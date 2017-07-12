BRIEF-Humana and Oscar Health enter partnership to offer small business health insurance

July 12 (Reuters) - Humana Inc
* Humana and Oscar Health enter strategic partnership to offer consumer-focused, technology-driven commercial small business health insurance, beginning in Nashville area
* Terms of agreement were not disclosed.
* Says new plans will be available in fall, pending regulatory approval
* under deal,co,Oscar will initially focus on commercial health insurance for small businesses with 50,fewer employees in 9-county Nashville area
