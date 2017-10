Aug 14 (Reuters) - HUMANA AB:

* HUMANA EXPANDS IN FINLAND

* ‍ACQUIRES NORDIC SENIOR SERVICES OY (NSS OY) WITH OPERATIONS IN SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL FINLAND.​

* ‍TRANSFER WILL TAKE PLACE IMMEDIATELY AND OPERATIONS OF NSS OY WILL BE INCLUDED IN ARJESSA, HUMANA‘S FINNISH SUBSIDIARY.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)