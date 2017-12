Dec 5 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA-EXPECTS NET MEMBERSHIP GAINS FOR INDIVIDUAL MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERSHIP FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31,2018 TO REACH HIGHER END OF PROJECTED GROWTH RANGE

* HUMANA SAYS NOW EXPECTS FOR GROUP MEDICARE ADVANTAGE GAINS FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2018 TO INCREASE OF 65,000 TO 70,000 MEMBERS - SEC FILING