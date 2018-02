BRIEF-Humana Reports Qtrly EPS Of $1.29 ‍​

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.29 ‍​

* BOARD INCREASES CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.50 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 25 PERCENT FROM PRIOR DIVIDEND OF $0.40 PER SHARE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.06

* 2018 EPS GUIDANCE OF $13.50 TO $14.00 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, $13.16 TO $13.66 ON A GAAP BASIS,

* HUMANA - AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM, ANTICIPATES LOWER FY18 CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE WILL BENEFIT CO BY APPROXIMATELY $4.00 EPS

* 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCLUDES A NET BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM OF APPROXIMATELY $2.00

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.00 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $12.87 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAW IMPACT OF ABOUT $0.94 PER SHARE IN QUARTER RELATED WITH RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS UNDER TAX REFORM LAW ‍​

* ANTICIPATES PROPOSALS IN THE CMS ADVANCE NOTICE WOULD RESULT IN A CHANGE TO ITS BENCHMARK FUNDING RELATIVELY IN LINE WITH CMS’ ESTIMATE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $13,189 MILLION VERSUS $12,878‍ MILLION​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $13.15 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HUMANA - QTRLY GAAP CONSOLIDATED BENEFIT RATIO OF 83.0 PERCENT, DOWN 620 BPS

* HUMANA - QTRLY ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED BENEFIT RATIO OF 83.0 PERCENT, UP 200 BPS

* GROUP MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERSHIP WAS 441,400 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, UP 24 PERCENT‍​

* INDIVIDUAL MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERSHIP WAS 2.9 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, UP 1 PERCENT

* QUARTER;Y ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF $13.00 BILLION VERSUS ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR 4Q16 OF $12.61 BLN‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2FUl4BB) Further company coverage: