Nov 29 (Reuters) - Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER HAS BOUGHT 143.7 MILLION YUAN ($21.78 million) WORTH OF COMPANY SHARES BETWEEN JUNE 28 AND NOV 29 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2k9Y2AT Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5966 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)