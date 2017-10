BRIEF-Hummingbird to buy 50 pct stake in Kobada gold project in Mali

Sept 27 (Reuters) - HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC:

* CONDITIONAL ACQUISITION IN GOLD PROJECT, MALI

* ‍CONDITIONAL ACQUISITION OF 50 PCT INTEREST IN KOBADA GOLD PROJECT OWNED BY AFRICAN GOLD GROUP INC

* DEAL ‍TO TARGET AN INCREASE IN ANNUAL PRODUCTION AT YANFOLILA BY +45 PCT TO +150,000OZ PER ANNUM​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS, INCLUDING THAT BINDING AGREEMENTS ARE ENTERED INTO WITHIN 45 DAYS​

* ‍120-DAY EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD FOR DUE DILIGENCE​

* ‍HUMMINGBIRD TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF CASHFLOWS UNTIL CAPEX RECOVERED​

* ‍DURING EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD HUMMINGBIRD HAS RIGHT TO INCREASE SHAREHOLDING IN AGG TO 19.2 PCT FOR A FURTHER CONSIDERATION OF CAD$4.4M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: