Dec 6(Reuters) - Hunan New Wellful Co Ltd

* Says 38.3 million shares (5.9 percent stake) held by a Hunan-based company, which holds 16 percent stake in the company were frozen by people’s court for three years from Nov. 30 to Nov. 29, 2020

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/atR6Jp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)