Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd :

* SAYS TO ISSUE 2018 FIRST TRANCHE OF 5-YEAR BONDS WORTH 1.0 BILLION YUAN ($156.76 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n69qM8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3790 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)