March 9 (Reuters) - Hundsun Technologies Inc:

* SAYS NETWORK TECHNOLOGY UNIT’S NET ASSET VALUE IS NOT ENOUGH TO PAY A FINE OF 416.8 MILLION YUAN ($65.84 million) UNDER COURT ORDER

* SAYS NETWORK TECHNOLOGY UNIT IS UNABLE TO OPERATE NORMALLY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tu7y62 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3303 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)