BRIEF-Hungary's Richter Q3 net profit beats forecast
November 9, 2017 / 5:31 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hungary's Richter Q3 net profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :

* Q3 net profit 16.4 billion forints ($61.03 million) versus 14.5 billion forint analyst forecast in survey by financial news website portfolio.hu

* Quarterly profit rises 14.4 percent from a year ago

* Q3 revenues rise by 11 percent to 107.4 billion forints, slightly below analyst forecasts

* Sales and marketing costs rise by 4.3 percent year-on-year, research and development expenditure up 21.3 percent

* Nine-month operating profit margin 16.1 percent versus 14 percent company guidance for all of 2017 Further company coverage: ($1 = 268.72 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
