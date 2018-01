BRIEF-Hunt Consolidated Focuses on Infrareit Acquisition In “Going Private” Transaction

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Infrareit Inc:

* HUNT CONSOLIDATED SAYS CURRENTLY FOCUSING ACQUISITION OF INFRAREIT INC IN “GOING PRIVATE” TRANSACTION - SEC FILING

* HUNT CONSOLIDATED SAYS CURRENTLY FOCUSING ACQUISITION OF INFRAREIT INC AS RESULT OF WHICH INFRAREIT INC WOULD NO LONGER BE PUBLICLY TRADED ENTITY

* HUNT CONSOLIDATED SAYS IN ADDITION, EXPECTS TO PARTICIPATE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH INTERESTED INVESTORS IN INFRAREIT INC AND OTHER THIRD-PARTY INVESTORS

* HUNT CONSOLIDATED REPORTS ABOUT 26.4 PERCENT STAKE IN INFRAREIT INC AS OF JANUARY 16