BRIEF-Hunter Douglas FY EBITDA Up 6.8 Pct At 391 Million Euros

March 7 (Reuters) - HUNTER DOUGLAS NV:

* FY SALES: 14.4% HIGHER TO USD 3.226 BILLION, COMPARED WITH USD 2.821 BILLION IN 2016.

* FY EBITDA: USD 391 MILLION, 6.8% HIGHER THAN USD 365 MILLION IN 2016‍​

* FY TOTAL NET PROFIT USD 219 MILLION VERSUS USD 202.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF EUR 1.85 PER COMMON SHARE

* EXPECTS CONTINUED GROWTH IN EUROPE, US AND ASIA, AND IMPROVING ECONOMIC CONDITIONS IN LATIN AMERICA