Nov 7 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* Huntington Ingalls Industries increases quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share; authorizes a $1 billion increase in its share repurchase program to $2.2 billion

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - ‍extended term of repurchase program from Oct 31 2019 to Oct 31 2022​