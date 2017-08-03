BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $3.21

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
* Huntington Ingalls Industries reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $3.21
* Q2 revenue $1.86 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.79 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - new business awards for quarter were about $3.4 billion, bringing total backlog to approximately $21.1 billion as of june 30
* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: