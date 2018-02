Feb 23 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp:

* HUNTSMAN ANNOUNCES 30% INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER 2018 COMMON DIVIDEND AND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* HUNTSMAN CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A $0.1625 PER SHARE CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: